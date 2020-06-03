Somalia: President Farmajo's Allies Register New Political Party Ahead of General Elections.

2 June 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The current government formation has taken a bold move to register a new political party on whose platform they will contest re-election.

Although it is not known whether President Farmajo and his PM Hassan Khaire will once again be on the same side, deputy Prime Minister Mahdi Mohamed Guled will be the chairman of the party.

National Independent Electoral Commission (NIEC) will the coming days expected to give interim registration to the party.

There have been talks that PM Khaire could seek an attempt for the top job and has already activated an elaborate network to help him campaign.

Insiders say the new party could adopt the name Peace and Life.

