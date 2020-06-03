Somalia: Police Close in On Suspected Killers of 8 Health Workers in Galooley

Police have moved closer to cracking the mystery of the abduction and killing of 8 health workers.

The driver who was in charge of the vehicle the driver which was used to abduct the young health workers who were later massacred in Galooley village of lower Shabelle has been traced and arrested.

The driver has been transferred to Mogadishu to the CID for further investigation.

Mohamed Ali Madobe, a clan elder at the village where the young men were killed says the car belonged to a civilian and the armed men who were dressed in military uniform carjacked the owner and abducted the health workers at Zamzam Foundation in Galooley.

The eight workers who abducted were later killed used. Seven of them worked at Zamzam foundation.

"The van which was used by armed men wearing military uniform has been found and was handed over to the CID together with the driver," said Mohamed Ali Madobe, clan elder at Galooley village.

He also added, "I was not present at the scene but that is how they explained the eyewitnesses."