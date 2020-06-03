Eritrea: More Contribution to Augment National Fund

2 June 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — Contribution by nationals to augment the National Fund to combat the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

According to report, various administration areas in the Southern and Central regions, cooperative associations and religious institutions contributed a total of 63thousand and 808 Nakfa.

Similarly, small businesses in the Gash Barka, Northern Red Sea and Central regions contributed a total of 193 thousand and 543 Nakfa.

20 individuals also contributed a total of 132 thousand Nakfa.

In related news, a number of administrative areas, owners of small businesses and members of the Eritrean Defense Forces extended food items and sanitation materials to disadvantaged families in their area while a number of nationals inside the country and abroad decided that the families renting their houses to live free of rental payment ranging from one to four months.

