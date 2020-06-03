Eritrea: Messages of Congratulations

2 June 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — The leader of Jordan and the Republic of Vietnam sent messages of congratulations to the people and Government of Eritrea in connection with the 29th Independence Day anniversary.

In their messages, King Abdullah II of Jordan and President Nguyen Phu Trong of the Republic of Vietnam wished good health to President Isaias Afwerki and peace and prosperity to the Eritrean people.

They also expressed readiness of their countries to develop friendly relations and mutual cooperation with Eritrea.

