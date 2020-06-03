Sierra Leone: Alleged Robber Remanded

One Ibrahim Sorie Sillah, 27, was on Monday, 1st June, remanded at the Male Correctional Centre by Magistrate Hannah Bonnie presiding at the Pademba Road Magistrates Court No.1 for allegedly stealing property worth over Le8m.

Sillah was before the court on three counts of conspiracy, robbery with violence and burglary and larceny, contrary to Section 25(i) and 13(a) of the Larceny Act 1916.

Police prosecutor, Inspector Gbassay Fofanah, alleges that the accused on Saturday, 9th May, 2020, at 7 Bintimani Drive, Aberdeen in Freetown, conspired with other persons unknown to commit a felony to with robbery with violence.

The police further alleges that the accused on the same date and place, robbed one Elizabeth Churchill some of her property worth Le4, 400,000 and at the same time, immediately before or after such robbery, the accused did use personal violence on the said Elizabeth.

On count three, the accused had intent to steal, broken into and entered the dwelling house of Abu Bakarr Kamara and stole his property valued Le4, 950,000.

In his evidence in chief, Abu-bakarr Kamara, a security guard at Bintumani said he knows the accused in respect of the matter and recalled the date in question.

He said on that day, he was in the eastern part of Freetown when he received a phone call from one Moses Koroma that they have broken into and entered his bedroom and stole some of his property.

The complainant further that in the morning hours, he left eastern and went to Aberdeen to inspect the damage, and that upon arrival he noticed that some of his property had got missing.

He added that on the same day Moses told him that he saw the accused put on his foot wear and trousers that were missing.

He said after the information, he went to the Aberdeen Police Station where the accused was taken to identify the said property.

He said the police later visited the scene of crime where they took the footprint of the accused while he later made statement.

Also testifying in respect of the same matter, was PW2 Elizabeth Churchill.

She identified herself as a Consultant at Guma Valley Water Company and recognised the accused in respect of the matter.

She recalled on the day of the alleged incident and identified the first witness as her security guard.

She said on that day she was in her bedroom sleeping around 2:30am when she heard some noise which eventually woke her up.

She narrated that she saw two men standing by her side and that she became frightened and started screaming. She said the robbers later attempted to rape her.

She told the court that after the incident, she woke her security up but was nowhere to be found.

He said the guard went in search of the two men but could not found them.

She added that the two men she saw were not in court but that she can identify them if seen.

She said they took her Ipad, one J7 mobile phone, her physical cash in the sum of 440USD.

She explained that her phone had a certain trapod which she connected to her lap top computer and traced those that took her property.

She continued that after the alleged incident, early in the morning, she called Moses and two other men who went in search of the men and later they informed her that they have caught the accused at Government Wharf.

She said they later took him to the Aberdeen Police Station where she later made statement.

She said the matter was later transferred to Lumley Police Station.

Also testifying was Detective Sergeant 11094 Smart PB attached at the Criminal Investigations Department, Aberdeen.

Meanwhile, Magistrate Bonnie remanded the accused and adjourned the matter to Monday 8th June.