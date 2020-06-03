Sierra Leone: Murder At No.2 River Beach10 Remanded At Pademba

2 June 2020
Concord Times (Freetown)
By Yusufu S. Bangura

Alpha Yayah Kanu, Abdulai Barrie and eight others were yesterday (1st June), remanded at the Male Correctional Centre by Magistrate Hannah Bonnie presiding at the Pademba Road Magistrates' Court No. 1 for allegedly killing one Mohamed Kallon alias 'Mende Boy'.

The accused persons are preliminarily being investigated at the lower court on two counts of conspiracy to murder and murder, contrary to the laws of Sierra Leone.

According to the particulars of offence, the accused persons on Sunday 5th April, 2020, at Jeff Town No. 2 River in Freetown, conspired with other persons unknown to commit a felony to with murder and murdered Mohamed Kallon alias 'Mende Boy'.

Testifying in court, Detective Sergeant 11640 Conteh J.T attached to the Criminal Investigations Department, Adonkia Police Station as the Scene of Crime Officer, said he recognised the accused persons and recalled on the 5th April, 2020.

He said on that day, he was on duty at the said station when he was asked by Detective Inspector Feika, together with other officers to accompany him to the scene of crime at No. 2 River in relation to a murder case.

He continued that on their arrival at the scene, one Issa took them to the place where the alleged remains of the deceased were buried, adding that Inspector Feika instructed his colleagues to exhume the decomposed corpse, while he took photos of process.

He testified that they were taken to the premise of the deceased where he observed that the house was destroyed.

He added that on the 6th April, 2020, a team of police officers headed by Dr. Owizz Koroma went to the scene of crime where he (Dr. Owizz) examined the remains and took photo of the process.

He said later the remains were taken to the Connaught Mortuary for autopsy.

"On the 7th April 2020, I and Detective Sergeant 3002 Kampia T.P witnessed the autopsy which was done by Dr. Owizz Koroma and I took photograph of the scene which I now tender in court," he said.

Inspector Gbassay Fofana is prosecuting the matter, while Lawyer I. Macfoy and Lawyer M. Lappia are defending the accused persons.

Magistrate Bonnie remanded the accused and adjourned the matter to 8th June 2020 for cross examination.

