Sierra Leone: Pregnant Women, Lactating Mothers Commend Health Ministry, Partners

Beneficiaries receiving bed net at Stoko health center in Makeni

Pregnant women and lactating mothers in Bombali, Port Loko and Kambia, who received bed net supplied to prevent malaria across the country, have commended the Ministry of Health and Sanitation and partners including UNICEF, Global Fund and USAID for their support in saving the lives of many.

The destitution of the mosquito net is in tandem with the Ministry of Health Malaria Control Strategic Plan (SLMCSP) 2016-2020 to rapidly scale up interventions for achieving the World Health Organization's (WHO) Global Technical Strategy (GTS) and the RBM Partnership to End Malaria's Action and Investment to defeat Malaria (AIM) targets.

Almost every household received three bed nets to help in the prevention of malaria.

In Bombali, beneficiaries interviewed at the Kalangba Health Centre in the Ngowahun Chiefdom, expressed satisfaction over the distribution of the bed nets, thus commending the government and partners.

"We are happy more especially when we were taught about how to use the bed net. Although we received previous supply of bed nets which have already ran out, we appreciate the additional supply to replace the ones we had," Ramatu Kamara,a Beneficiaries in Kalangba.

At Tawuya village in the Kambia District, beneficiaries commended the government for the supply, stating that the village was infested with mosquitos because of it nearness to the scarcies river.

Beneficiaries in Port Loko also expressed similar sentiments and commended the government and partners.

Chief Ya Alimamy K.Kanu of Old Port Loko Section,Morki Chiefdom, told journalists that she was satisfied with the distribution process and that all those who registered in her section received the supply.