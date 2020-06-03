Cameroon: Buea - Social Distancing In Classes Marks School Resumption

South West Governor, Bernard Okalia Bilai told the students not to panic as the State has put in place all measures to ensure their studies unfold hitch free.

Though timid, schools in Buea have reopened their doors for effective teaching and learning to conclude the Third Team of the academic year 2019/2020. The schools reopened after witnessing a shutdown of the education system in March 2020 in Cameroon in the wake of the Coronavirus Pandemic. South West Governor, Bernard Okalia Bilai, inspected the reopening and saluted all students who challenged all odds to be in school on Monday June 1, 2020. In Government High School Buea Town, the Principal, Mary Like showed a recorded attendance of 23 students out 127 expected. All 200 students in Baptist High School Buea answered present. Bilingual Grammar School Molyko had fewer students on campus. In all the schools visited, effective teaching and learning were unfolding in all the Upper sixth classes. The schools are reopening within the context of COVID-19. Entering each of the establishment in Buea, thermo scans are conducted on all. The next thing is hand washing containers with liquid soap noted in front of classrooms. Class lists of all the occupants per class are posted in front of each class. Inside the classes each student has his/her name affixed on the sitting position. Students and teachers are all putting on their face masks with some students noted with hand sanitizers on their desks. Accompanying the Governor was Dr. Njoh Andreas, Controller No 1, at the South West Regional Delegation for Public Health. In all the schools, he lectured the learners on what is COVID-19 and all the governmental and World Health Organisation measures to combat the pandemic. He expressed satisfaction with all the social distancing observed by the students and called on them to continuously apply them everywhere they are on their campuses. Okalai Bilai told the students not to hesitate to complain to school authorities if they have any health challenge. He praised those who made it to school yesterday and called on them to echo in their communities that schools have started.