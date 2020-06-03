Tanzania: TFF Clears 500m/-in Refs Arrears

THE Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB), said they expect to see smart decisions from referees and other match officials in all the remaining games of the three football leagues.

This comes after confirmation from the board's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Almas Kasongo that they have paid referees and match officials who will be involved to oversee all the remaining league matches of the season.

"Yesterday (Monday), TPLB and the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF), released almost 500m/-as payment for referees such that this season will end without hearing unpaid claims from them. "Despite us (TPLB and TFF) having financial problems, we saw it very important to source the released amount to pay our referees because they are the ones who make final decisions in games," Kasongo said.

He then added that it is good news to all referees in the country, who officiate the Mainland Premier League, First Division League (FDL) and Second Division League (SDL) respectively to have their money timely paid.

"As the board, we are well prepared to see that no irregularities are entertained in the upcoming matches in all the three leagues," said him.

He added that anybody, who will affect the smooth flow of any of the matches, will attract serious punishment from the board as a lesson to others.

"I believe that referees, coordinators and commissioners have prepared well for the resumption of the leagues like we have done in order to make sure that the season end well without problems," narrated Kasongo.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He continued: "Let me assure club leaders and supporters that we will not tolerate any misconduct from anyone such that a team which is capable to win should win without favouritism."

Recently, Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports Harrison Mwakyembe ordered TFF to ensure that they offset referees dues before the restart of the season.

In another development, Kasongo disclosed that from this season, each league will be having its own champion at the end of the term.

This means that apart from seeing a champion emerging from the Mainland Premier League, even FDL and SDL will be producing their own champions.

In a similar development, former TPLB CEO, Boniface Wambura said the board has already put in place measures to ensure that from 2021/22 season, all football leagues which are governed by TPLB will have 16 teams as one way to improve the league efficiency.

He made the remarks after receiving appreciation reward from the board's chairman Stephen Mguto for his remarkable works during his tenure at the TPLB.

"By having 16 teams, it will help a lot to smoothly run the leagues such that even those clubs with no official sponsors of their own will be able to manage well their activities as well as enabling TPLB to evenly distribute resources to clubs.

"Our league is better in comparison with other leagues in the continent even though we still have some areas which needs to be improved to make it more competitive," Wambura, who now serves as the Director of Media and Marketing at the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) said.