Somalia: Two Somaliland Ministers Test Positive for COVID19

Somaliland authorities have announced that two ministers have tested COVID-19 or coronavirus positive.

In a statement dispatched from the health ministry, the ministers were tested and samples returned positive in the capital of the self-declared state Hargeisa.

Investment minister Mohamed Ahmed Awad was one of the two ministers who tested positive. The cabinet said he has not been in contact with anyone and has self-isolated himself in his house.

Somaliland, the self-declared nation has so far implemented strict measures including closing of learning institutes banned large gatherings to combat the spread of coronavirus.