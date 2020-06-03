Somalia: Puntland President Says He Will Not Accept the 4.5 Power Sharing Deal As He Was Not Consulted

2 June 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Puntland state president Said Abdullahi Deni has called for a consensus over the 2020/2021 power-sharing to avert conflicts.

President Dani who spoke on Monday night said the 4.5 power-sharing deal was against the constitution and that Puntland would not accept the arrangement.

"The members of the commission who are entrusted with the task are those who have been empowered by power-sharing in 4.5 clans based system and we are warning the tribal system should not be constitutional," said the president.

He called for a political agreement before intervening into the electoral process, to prevent conflicts.

