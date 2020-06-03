Somalia: Galmudug State President Begins Crackdown On Clan Militia

2 June 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Galmudug regional state president Ahmed Abdi Kaariye (Qoor-Qoor) expressed concern over fights between clan militias in Galmudug.

President Qoor-Qoor said he had initiated a move to let clan militias surrender weapons. He said that so far they have repossessed several weapons in the operation.

Galmudug regional minister of security Ahmed Moalim Fiqi was the past hours handed the weapons and said he hopes other clan militias will also surrender the weapons.

fight between clan militias has been erupting between clan militias the past months in Galmudug

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
African Leaders Rally Behind AfDB Head Akin Adesina
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Trump Adviser Accuses Zimbabwe of Trying To Exploit U.S. Riots

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.