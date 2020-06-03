Somalia: Galmudug State President Begins Crackdown On Clan Militia

Galmudug regional state president Ahmed Abdi Kaariye (Qoor-Qoor) expressed concern over fights between clan militias in Galmudug.

President Qoor-Qoor said he had initiated a move to let clan militias surrender weapons. He said that so far they have repossessed several weapons in the operation.

Galmudug regional minister of security Ahmed Moalim Fiqi was the past hours handed the weapons and said he hopes other clan militias will also surrender the weapons.

fight between clan militias has been erupting between clan militias the past months in Galmudug