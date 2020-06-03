Cameroon: Sports Excellence - Jufo Activities Postponed

Organisers announced the suspension of the event during a meeting in Yaounde recently

The prestigious sports jubilee called 'Jubilee Fomum Victorine' (JUFO) which was supposed to take place from June 6 to 20, 2020 in Buea, Bamenda and Yaounde has been postponed to a later date due to the advent of the Coronavirus pandemic. The announcement was made during a meeting in Yaounde recently. The President of the Organising Committee of JUFO, Carl Enow Ngachu said this event will create opportunities to the younger generation globally and the girl child in par- ticular, transform communities and impact lives via motivational talks in schools, colleges, higher institutions of learning, handicap centres, orphanages, sports and social associations, organisations of sports competitions as well as the construction of a sports museum. During the meeting, organisers agreed to suspend all activities to mark the event and expressed hope that CO- VID-19 would rapidly give way to their normal activities so as to celebrate with sports icon, Fomum Victorine Agum in pump and pageantry. The theme for the jubilee is "Contribution of women in sports to the emergence of Cameroon through peace and stability." The Jubilee Fomum Victorine seeks to portray the exceptional talent of a young dynamic Cameroonian lady as well as setting a yard stick and pace for other young Cameroonians to follow. Victorine Fomum is a former athlete turned coach. Her brilliant career won her 60 medals, 50 trophies and 12 awards in seven disciplines .