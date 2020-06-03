Sudan: Foreign Minister Sends Message to Security Council On Renaissance Dam Negotiations

Khartoum — The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Asma Mohamed Abdalla, Tuesday sent a message to the head of the Security Council which included an explanation of Sudan's position on developments related to the Renaissance Dam negotiations and details of the initiative recently adopted by Sudan and represented in the contacts made by the Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk, with his counterparts in Egypt and Ethiopia that culminated in the agreement to resume the negotiations at the level of the irrigation ministers.

The message affirmed Sudan's principled stance to adhere always to the negotiation in good faith based on Sudan's conviction on the importance of establishing a solid base for cooperation between the three countries.

The message also stressed Sudan's commitment to the rules of International Law that are stipulated in the United Nations Convention on the use of international watercourses for non-navigational purposes, top of which are the fair and reasonable use of water resources, refrain from causing serious dangers to other countries and the peaceful settlement of disputes.

The message has asked the Security Council to encourage all parties to refrain from any unilateral actions that might affect regional and international peace and security, and to support Sudan's efforts to resume the negotiations in good faith in order to reach a comprehensive and satisfactory agreement for all parties.