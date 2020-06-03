Sudan: Foreign Minister Sends Message to Security Council On Renaissance Dam Negotiations

2 June 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Asma Mohamed Abdalla, Tuesday sent a message to the head of the Security Council which included an explanation of Sudan's position on developments related to the Renaissance Dam negotiations and details of the initiative recently adopted by Sudan and represented in the contacts made by the Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk, with his counterparts in Egypt and Ethiopia that culminated in the agreement to resume the negotiations at the level of the irrigation ministers.

The message affirmed Sudan's principled stance to adhere always to the negotiation in good faith based on Sudan's conviction on the importance of establishing a solid base for cooperation between the three countries.

The message also stressed Sudan's commitment to the rules of International Law that are stipulated in the United Nations Convention on the use of international watercourses for non-navigational purposes, top of which are the fair and reasonable use of water resources, refrain from causing serious dangers to other countries and the peaceful settlement of disputes.

The message has asked the Security Council to encourage all parties to refrain from any unilateral actions that might affect regional and international peace and security, and to support Sudan's efforts to resume the negotiations in good faith in order to reach a comprehensive and satisfactory agreement for all parties.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Trump Adviser Accuses Zimbabwe of Trying To Exploit U.S. Riots
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Leaders Rally Behind AfDB Head Akin Adesina
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.