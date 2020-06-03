Sudan: Delegations of Government and Darfur Movements Hold Negotiations On Security Arrangements

2 June 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The government delegation for the peace talks, headed by the security committee, Gen. (engineer) Khalid Abidin, and Darfur track movements, excluding Sudan Liberation Movement (Mennawi faction) Tuesday held a sitting of negotiation via video conference at Al-Salam Rotana Hotel, in the presence of the chief mediator and Advisor of South Sudan President, Tut Gulwak.

The two parties discussed issues included in the security arrangements file in a high spirit of responsibility and cooperation.

The sittings of negotiation will continue every day for achieving a final peace agreement in the time set by the mediation.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Trump Adviser Accuses Zimbabwe of Trying To Exploit U.S. Riots
African Leaders Rally Behind AfDB Head Akin Adesina

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.