Sudan: Delegations of Government and Darfur Movements Hold Negotiations On Security Arrangements

Khartoum — The government delegation for the peace talks, headed by the security committee, Gen. (engineer) Khalid Abidin, and Darfur track movements, excluding Sudan Liberation Movement (Mennawi faction) Tuesday held a sitting of negotiation via video conference at Al-Salam Rotana Hotel, in the presence of the chief mediator and Advisor of South Sudan President, Tut Gulwak.

The two parties discussed issues included in the security arrangements file in a high spirit of responsibility and cooperation.

The sittings of negotiation will continue every day for achieving a final peace agreement in the time set by the mediation.