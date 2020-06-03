Sudan Liberation Movement and Sahwa Revolutionary Council Attack Armed Forces in Jebel Merra

Khartoum — The Information Advisor of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Tuesday issued a press on attacks staged by groups belonging to the Sudan Liberation Movement and the Revolutionary Sahwa Council on the Armed Forces in Jebel Merra.

The statement of the General Command of the Armed Forces stated that the attacks came in a time when the transitional government seeks to achieve comprehensive peace, explaining that the groups belonging to the Sudan Liberation Movement and the Revolutionary Sahwa Council have attacked the Armed Forces in the western Jebel Merra area in a clear and flagrant violation of the ceasefire and in an attempt to return Darfur to a state of war and chaos.

The Armed Forces has condemned the aggression and assured its right to protect its sites and to protect the citizens against the terrorist and criminal acts carried out by these groups, adding that the Army reserves the right to respond to any aggression and to take measures to ensure the cleaning of the hotbeds of threat and to prevent the recurrence of such terrorist acts.