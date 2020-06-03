Zimbabwe: MDC Alliance Youth Leader Arrested Over Warren Park Demo

2 June 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Shorai Murwira

MDC Alliance Youth Assembly Chairperson Obey Sithole was today arrested and taken to Harare Central Police Station in connection with a demonstration that was held in Warren Park a fortnight ago.

According to Sithole's lawyers Obey Shava and Jeremiah Bhamu, Sithole is being charged with breaching lockdown regulations by partaking in an illegal demonstration.

Three other youth members, Honourable Joana Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova were abducted and tortured over the same demonstration.

They have since been charged with participating in an unsanctioned demonstration.

MDC Alliance Spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere confirmed Sithole's arrest adding that they are yet to be informed of the charges laid against him.

"I can confirm that the MDC Alliance Youth Assembly leader, Obey Sithole has been arrested by Police

"We are yet to be informed of the charges against him," said Mahere.

Sithole's arrest comes a day after MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa's lawyer Thabani Mpofu presented himself before the police to answer to charges of defeating the course of justice.

Advocate Mpofu was expected in court today but at the time of publishing, he was still detained at Rhodesville Police Station with his lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights expressing concern over the flagrant abuse of his rights.

"It appears Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) arrested Advocate Thabani Mpofu inorder to investigate, instead of investigating first and then arresting. ZRP members had had indicated that Advocate Mpofu would appear in court at 11 am on Tuesday but up to now ZRP members have become elusive.

"They could not be located at their offices and are not answering phone calls from Advocate Mpofu's lawyers. As a matter of procedure, Advocate Mpofu can only appear in court once ZRP members have provided the necessary paperwork to prosecutors and the clerk of court. At all times, lawyers should be aware of these developments," noted ZLHR.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Leaders Rally Behind AfDB Head Akin Adesina
Trump Adviser Accuses Zimbabwe of Trying To Exploit U.S. Riots

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.