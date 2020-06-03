Liberia: Police Arrest Man Who Impregnates Step-daughter

The Liberia National Police has arrested rape suspect Johnson Chuluty, to face a charge of statutory rape for allegedly impregnating his 15-year-old step-daughter. Police spokesman H. Moses Carter confirmed to this paper Monday that suspect Chulutah was arrested Sunday night at about 8:00 pm in Mount Barclay Community, Montserrado County and is now in police’s custody.

The Liberia National Police last Thursday launched an investigation into an alleged rape case of a 15-year-old girl by her step-father, Johnson Chuluty.In a video posted on social media, the victim explained that she was living with her mother and her husband in Monrovia when he allegedly committed the act.

She narrated that one day her mother went sell and told her to lock the door and go sleep, adding that it was at that moment her step-father camouflaged his face and put cloth in her mouth and sexually abused.

The minor continued that after her mother returned from the market, she reported the abuse, but the mother defended that her husband could not carry on such act.

The victim lamented that after some time, her stomach protruded, so her mother took her for pregnancy test, which proved she was three months pregnant. As a result of the pregnancy, her mother sent her to Lofa County to live with her grandmother where she remained and subsequently gave birth.

Early Wednesday, May 27, 2020, the Liberia National Police arrested Madam Mary Chuluty, wife of suspect Chuluty. Police spokesman Carter also confirmed the victim has been brought back to Monrovia and is in the care of the Ministry of Gender.