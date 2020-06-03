Liberia: Christian Council to Build Prayer Altar at Capitol

The National Christian Council of Liberia (NCCL) is expected to build a prayer altar on the grounds of the Capitol, home of Liberia’s legislators.Speaking at a souvenir program for an intercessory service for the Legislature and to battle against the coronavirus, NCCL president Rev. J. Rudolph Marsh, Sr. calls on Montserrado County District #1 Rep. Lawrence Morris to get 12 representatives of like mind to form part of the prayer team.

The NCCL president says the institution is going to pray so that before lawmakers take a decision, God should lead them to take such a decision that will be in the interest of the Liberian people.

Rev. Marsh also calls on Jontserrado County opposition lawmaker Rep. Yekeh Y. Kolubah to desist from social media and stop running his office on the media.The clergy further urges lawmakers not to waste their dirty clothes on the street, saying NCCL is there to pray with the lawmakers for them to work together.

Rev. Marsh reminds lawmakers that the people of Liberia are not satisfied, warning that if the lawmakers do not work well for the citizens, the power is in the hands of the Liberian people come 2023.Rev. Marsh says the NCCL went to the Capitol to pray with the representatives to wake up, make decisions and work in the interest of the people.

He suggests that Liberia needs reconciliation, calling for the Legislature's support to the Church to reconcile the people.Rev. Marsh explains that the Coronavirus is a demonic virus, disclosing that the Lord says the virus will be defeated.

The clergy concludes that the problem now is the people and the government, saying to reconcile the people and the government it takes the Church to do that.For his part, Maryland County Rep. Isaac Roland thanks the NCCL for coming, saying he believes that heaven will hear what is spoken.