Liberia: Tribe Liberia Launches Virtual Learning Program for High School Students

Certificates 17 students in entrepreneurship and technology

COVID-19 has created a huge educational gap leaving all schools indefinitely shut down. To help reduce this gap, many educational institutions and organizations have been forced to create online platforms that allow their students to access course materials so that the academic year does not go into flames.

TRIBE Liberia, a social enterprise, has creatively formed a venture called Edutech to improve learning outcomes and prepare high school students for the future of work.

While the lockdown is still in effect, the organization launched a four-week program and presented online certificates to 17 young leaders with skills in entrepreneurship and technology.

Wainright Acquoi, the Co-founder, emphasized that the virtual Entrepreneurship Program is a rapid response program to keep high school students academically engaged during the pandemic.

During the period, the participants were challenged to learn, think, and act unconventionally to challenge the status quo.

"The pandemic is creating a deeper social injustice as all schools have been shut down with little or no alternative plan for students to continue learning", Lexanndine Taylor, Director of Strategy said.

She continued: "Through our Virtual Entrepreneurship Program, we are creating simple learning tools and offering short-term online programs to teach students relevant skills and keep them engaged and collaborating during and beyond the period of the COVID-19.

The participants represent the following schools: J.J. Roberts United Methodist High school, B.W. Harris Episcopal, Ricks Institute, and Firestone high schools among others.

According to Elvis Brown, Project Manager, some of the courses offered online include entrepreneurship, global citizenship, civic leadership, and personal development.

"Specifically, we are facilitating the students to develop skills in entrepreneurship, digital literacy, critical thinking, problem-solving, financial literacy, creativity, research, and data for decision-making. These are key skill sets that the World Economic Forum recommends as essential for the future workforce", Elvis said.

TRIBE Liberia has selected a few outstanding Liberian entrepreneurs and civic educators who are voluntarily facilitating sessions with the students. Mahmud Johnson, CEO, J-Palm, Mmonbeydo N. J. Harrell, Executive Director, Organization for Women and Children (ORWOCH); Atty. Joshua Kulah, Legal and Organizational Consultant; Joyce Kilikpo, Founder, Public Health Initiative Liberia among others.

Jada Taylor is a student of the J.J. Roberts United Methodist High School and a participant in the program. She aspires to become a Veterinarian.

"The program has taught me new skills and tools that would enhance my productivity and facilitate my personal and academic growth", Taylor said, adding, "These skills, particularly entrepreneurship, are not ordinarily taught in high schools."

The team is using apps such as Zoom, Whatsapp, and Google Classroom to conduct classes and hold virtual meetings.