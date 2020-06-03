Liberia: EPA Shuts Down 'Illegal' Water Companies

3 June 2020
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By Joaquin M. Sendolo

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), in compliance with its duty and as part of campaign to arrest environmental degradation and abuse, has shut down two unknown companies that it says were illegally extracting groundwater in huge commercial quantities in Sinkor without permits.

"The companies have covertly extracted ground water for sale without environmental permits in violation of the Environmental Protection and Management Law (EPML) of Liberia," EPA Acting Executive Director Randall M. Dobayou said.

According to Dobayou, the companies were operating without names and documents that gave them permission. "You walk in their facilities, you will see no name for these companies," said the EPA Acting Director.

He said it is a breach of the Environmental Law for companies to operate an industrial project within a residential zone without an environment management plan.

Dobayou indicated that a project of such nature requires an environmental impact assessment study as provided for in Annex One of the EPML.

The companies, according to him, were also involved in unbearable noise via the unregulated movements of huge water tankers in residential areas.

He pointed out that a team of Environmental Inspectors were disallowed entry to access one of the facilities situated on 18th Street, Sinkor, on May 26, 2020 on ground that the manager of the facility was not available to grant any permission, noting that the refusal to grant access to Environmental Inspectors is a violation of Section 95 of the EPML.

Enforcing the closure order at one of the unregistered company on 18th Street, EPA Inspector General, R. Baiyezeneh Brown said "This halt order is therefore issued to your entity due to its gross violations and disregard to the EPA."

In a three-count charge, Brown said the failure of the company to obtain an environmental permit prior to operation, obstruction of an environmental inspection and operation of an industrial project within a residential area without permit, and the unsustainable exploration of groundwater led to the closure of the company.

He asked the company's management to proceed with the relevant environmental studies before operation; threatening that failure to adhere will lead to stringent actions consistent with the EPML.

Read the original article on Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Observer

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Leaders Rally Behind AfDB Head Akin Adesina
Trump Adviser Accuses Zimbabwe of Trying To Exploit U.S. Riots

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.