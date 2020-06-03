Zimbabwe: More MDC Alliance MPs Defy Chamisa, Attend Parly

The number of MDC Alliance MPs defying opposition leader Nelson Chamisa's directive to boycott all parliamentary business continues to increase with 15 party legislators attending Tuesday's sitting.

Stung by a recent expulsion of four senior MDC Alliance officials from Parliament, Chamisa last month ordered all MPs not to attend any parliamentary business.

The expulsions of Charlton Hwende, Thabitha Khumalo, Prosper Mutseyami, and Lilian Timveous followed a letter by reinstated MDC-T secretary general, Douglas Mwonzora to Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda informing him the four had ceased to be MDC-T MPs.

Since Parliament resumed sitting a few weeks ago, only senators Mwonzora, Morgen Komichi, Elias Mudzuri, Morgan Femai, Sunningdale MP Winnie Kanguni, David Tekeshe Makoni Central MP and Glen View South MP Vincent Tsvangirai have been attending Parliament. Vincent is son to late MDC founding president, Morgan Tsvangirai, who died in 2018.

However, Tuesday, the number of MPs in the Lower House who attended sitting swelled to 15. Senate did not sit.

Among the MPs at Tuesday's sitting were, Hatfield MP Tapiwa Mashakada, Emakhandeni-Entumbane MP Dingilizwe Tshuma, Hwange East MP Sansole Tose Wesley, proportional representative MPs Memory Mbondiah, Dorcas Sibanda and Ruth Labode.

Among those who also attended sitting were Southerton MP Peter Moyo, Virginia Mafuta, Tekeshe, Joice Makonya, Francesca Ncube, Brightness Mangora, Tsvangirai and Kanguni.

Zanu PF Buhera South MP Joseph Chinotimba was called to order by Deputy Speaker Tsitsi Gezi after mocking the opposition MPs labelling them as, "the Khupes and Mwonzoras".

"Welcome MDC-T MPs; the Khupes and Mwonzoras," said Chinotimba before Gezi immediately shot him down and ordered him to take his seat.

Meanwhile, Mashakada told NewZimbabwe.com that the MPs were not defying Chamisa by attending Parliament as they were coming to Parliament to raise issues of hunger faced by many people in constituencies they served.

"We have to attend House business and this is something we agreed to do as a party," said Mashakada adding he still backed Chamisa and the MDC Alliance.