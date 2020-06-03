Tanzania: State to Repossess Fallow Sisal Farms

IN a bid to revive and develop sisal plantations, the government has announced an intention to revoke all undeveloped farms, which were entrusted in Coast Region for a long time.

The Regional Commissioner (RC), Eng Evarist Ndikilo told Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa in Tanga that his region was looking forward to repossessing the farms and dividing them amongst farmers.

The premier is in Tanga for an official visit.

"Coast Region was among the best producers of sisal but things changed because some of the farmers are now owned by investors and they are not developed; We will therefore repossess them," he noted.

He said the region has two big sisal plantations; One owned by Ubena Highland Estate located in Chalinze District Council while another is owned by Mohamed Enterprises in Kibaha District.

He said the two farms have a total of 10,007 hectares, adding that for the 2019/2020 season, they managed to produce a total of 2,136 tonnes.

On employment, the RC said sisal farming had created a total of 1,200 employment opportunities, both direct and indirect.

He asked other investors to grab the available opportunities in the region, saying his office was ready to give full support.

In 2018, the Minister for Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development, Mr William Lukuvi, has directed the Tanzania Sisal Board (TSB), to assess sisal plantations across the country and revoke ownership of people who have failed to develop the farms.

Mr Lukuvi directed that repossessed farms be given to investors with the ability to develop them to acceptable production levels.

"The government has no intention of chasing away investors, but welcomes efficient investments that will boost the country's revenues," he said.