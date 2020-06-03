Tanzania: State to Repossess Fallow Sisal Farms

Harriet Kiama/ Daily News Tanzania
(file photo).
3 June 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Harriet Kiama in Kibaha

IN a bid to revive and develop sisal plantations, the government has announced an intention to revoke all undeveloped farms, which were entrusted in Coast Region for a long time.

The Regional Commissioner (RC), Eng Evarist Ndikilo told Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa in Tanga that his region was looking forward to repossessing the farms and dividing them amongst farmers.

The premier is in Tanga for an official visit.

"Coast Region was among the best producers of sisal but things changed because some of the farmers are now owned by investors and they are not developed; We will therefore repossess them," he noted.

He said the region has two big sisal plantations; One owned by Ubena Highland Estate located in Chalinze District Council while another is owned by Mohamed Enterprises in Kibaha District.

He said the two farms have a total of 10,007 hectares, adding that for the 2019/2020 season, they managed to produce a total of 2,136 tonnes.

On employment, the RC said sisal farming had created a total of 1,200 employment opportunities, both direct and indirect.

He asked other investors to grab the available opportunities in the region, saying his office was ready to give full support.

In 2018, the Minister for Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development, Mr William Lukuvi, has directed the Tanzania Sisal Board (TSB), to assess sisal plantations across the country and revoke ownership of people who have failed to develop the farms.

Mr Lukuvi directed that repossessed farms be given to investors with the ability to develop them to acceptable production levels.

"The government has no intention of chasing away investors, but welcomes efficient investments that will boost the country's revenues," he said.

Read the original article on Daily News.

More on This
Govt to Repossess and Restore Fallow Sisal Farms in Tanzania
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
African Leaders Rally Behind AfDB Head Akin Adesina
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Trump Adviser Accuses Zimbabwe of Trying To Exploit U.S. Riots

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.