Tanzania: Indian Firm Eyes Sugar Plant in Dodoma

THE Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, responsible for investment, Angella Kairuki has welcomed the decision by an Indian investor- Purandare Industries (T) Ltd to establish a sugar plant at Dabalo Ward, Chamwino District in the country's capital-Dodoma.

The kudos by the minister to the Indian Company came after she visited the area of the upcoming sugar factory, where she received a progress report on the construction of the factory from the company's Managing Director, Satish Purandare.

India-Tanzania business relations continue growing and the establishment of a sugar plant is one of the initiatives encouraged by the working tour of the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in July 2016.

After her tour, Ms Kairuki said that India still remains one of Tanzania's leading Trade and Investment Partner.

And, according to the company's Managing Director, operations at the factory which will have the capacity to produce 5,000 tonnes of sugar per year are expected to kick off in June 2021.

In an interview with the 'Daily News', Mr Purandare said the first sugar industry in the country's capital will be located at Dabalo Ward in Chamwino District, some 80 kilometres from the city centre, and that his company expects to enter into a contract with farmers within the area to grow sugarcane for the factory's raw materials.

"I am happy that the government under President John Magufuli has been giving me a lot of collaboration, and this is complemented by the minister's visit to our plant," he said.

This new investment comes just four years since President Magufuli invited more Indian investors to come and set up businesses in the country.

The call was made at the State House in Dar es Salaam, when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the country in July 2016.

At a media briefing-back then, Dr Magufuli and the Indian leader agreed to deepen the India-Tanzania ties in business, agriculture, food security, trade, natural gas and other vital sectors.

In the discussion, Mr Purandare was optimistic that the investment will play a pivotal role in improving the economic sphere in Chamwino District.

"Despite providing permanent jobs for hundreds of farmers, the plant will also stimulate different socioeconomic activities in the district and the region at large," he said, adding: "I want to see Tanzanians becoming investors in their nation."

According to the company's MD, Purandare Industries (T) Limited intends to provide technology support and inputs to out grower sugarcane farmers and also add value to the cane produced.

He said that Dabalo sugar which will be produced at the high-tech factory will carry its brand name 'Sukari Halisi'. The new factory comes as a good news as it will help to reduce sugar deficit in the country.