Tanzania: Yanga's Eymael Set to Jet Back This Week

YOUNG Africans have announced that procedures to facilitate the return of Head Coach Luc Eymael are progressing well and is expected back in the country this week.

The Belgian trainer could not return in time to take charge of his squad due to strict lockdown measures imposed in his country due to Covid-19 pandemic, making it impossible for international flights to operate.

Yanga Information Officer Hassan Bumbuli disclosed that the coach is set to jet back this week to rejoin the team ahead of their June 13th match against Mwadui at CCM Kambarage Stadium in Shinyanga.

"All procedures to bring the coach back are going on well... he will not fly directly to Dar es Salaam, his first stop in Africa will be in Ethiopia, where he is expected to board a plane to land at Kilimanjaro International Airport (KIA).

He then stressed that they will make sure that he arrives before the team's trip to Shinyanga, arguably, a difficult venue for many league giants to play at.

However, Yanga Assistant Coach Boniface Mkwasa said training sessions are going on well in the team and are ready for their next game against Mwadui.

"We know that the game will be played in Shinyanga and our training programme is in accordance with the way we approach away matches. When the coach arrives this week, we will cooperate to ensure that we win there," Mkwasa said.

He then named Bernard Morrison and Erick Kabamba as some of the players, who have picked minor injuries but not threatening such that they will have at least a two day break before getting back on the training field.

Yanga are third on the Mainland Premier League log with 51 points and will be searching three more points from Shinyanga against unpredictable Mwadui side, which currently occupies 12th place with 34 points from 28 games.

Another game on June 13th will see Coastal Union hosting Namungo FC at Mkwakwani Stadium in Tanga and it will be a clash between fourth placed against fifth placed sides.