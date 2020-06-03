Tanzania: Dodoma, Tabora, Singida Top Honey Producers - Tfs

3 June 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Katare Mbashiru in Dodoma

DODOMA, Tabora and Singida are the top three regions leading in the country in producing, packaging and export of honey to over 20 countries in the world, Tanzania Forest Service Agency (TFS) has said.

In an interview with the 'Daily News' here, the Agency's Beekeeping Officer, Frida Kundy said the agency was continuing with its efforts to providing education to people so that honey produced in the country maintains its highest levels of quality.

According to her, among the countries where the honey produced in Tanzania has the highest market include Germany, England, Belgium, France and Italy. Others are Norway, Kenya, Uganda, Oman, Rwanda, Dubai, Japan, Canada, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Iran and United States of America (USA).

The Beekeeping Officer expressed optimism that generally; the market for honey locally and internationally was superb, adding that currently, the country was in plans to woo the Chinese market.

Apart from Tabora, Dodoma and Singida regions, Ms Kundy named other regions that were producing honey as Mbeya, Rukwa, Katavi, Iringa, Kigoma and Shinyanga.

She also said there was equally production of Honeycomb which is also exported outside the country, adding that TFS was intensifying its training programmes to all beekeeping stakeholders, where so far about 225 people from different groups have benefited from course.

"About 95 per cent of beekeepers are capitalizing on natural beekeeping, while the remaining 5per cent are on modern beekeeping," she added.

