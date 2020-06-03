Tanzania: Government Commends Warehouse Receipt System

3 June 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Katare Mbashiru in Dodoma

THE government has said a warehouse receipt system (WRS) for selling crops is the best because it incorporates other crops.

Among the crops that have successfully yielded positive results in the new system include cotton, according to Minister for Agriculture Japhet Hasunga.

Speaking at his Dodoma offices, the minister said cotton would equally from now on be procured through the warehouse receipt system.

Under Section 22(1) of the Warehouse Receipts Act, 2005 each applicant for a licence to operate a warehouse should have a certificate of insurance -insuring all commodities which are or maybe in such a warehouse for their full market value for loss by fire, theft, burglary, arson or any other cause.

The warehouse operator will make complete settlement to all depositors having commodities stored in any warehouse, damaged or destroyed within 10 days after settlement with an insurance company.

The WRS currently is in almost all regions in the country.

According to Mr Hasunga, the crops under the WRS include cashew nuts, cotton, coffee, maize, rice, sesame, sunflower and pigeon peas.

The move to ensure that crops are sold through the WRS aims at boosting the agricultural sector and is in line with the government's pledges to farmers.

Equally, Mr Hasunga said this was one of the initiatives aimed at making farmers benefit from agricultural activities and address challenges that had been facing them for many years.

According to the minister, since the inception of a new system, many farmers especially from the southern parts of the country producing cashew nuts have benefited much from the system.

"For this system to be professional and efficient, we need to have cooperative unions of the crops under the new system," he noted.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
African Leaders Rally Behind AfDB Head Akin Adesina
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Trump Adviser Accuses Zimbabwe of Trying To Exploit U.S. Riots

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.