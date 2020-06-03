Tanzania: Zanzibar to Turn Kiswahili Into Commercial Product

3 June 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Masato Masato in Zanzibar

ZANZIBAR plans to develop and aggressively promote Kiswahili language as a commercial product and source of foreign currencies.

Youth, Culture, Arts and Sports Minister, Ambassador Ali Abeid Karume told the House of Representatives here that through promotion of the esteemed national language, Zanzibar will generate sufficient forex.

"Through Kiswahili language, we want to create many jobs for the Zanzibaris," Ambassador Karume told the house while moving the ministry's 2020/2021 budget estimates.

He said development, protection, reputation and preservation of Zanzibar culture remain high on the ministry's priorities.

The minister said plans are underway to manage reforms in art and creative sub-sectors through trainings and equipment supplies to artists as well as ensuring that their jobs are not stolen.

Minister Karume said support to youth will be sustained to enable them excel in their economic activities, especially farming, livestock keeping and fishing.

District youth councils and all youths in general will be empowered and instilled with patriotism to boost the spirit of volunteerism, love to the nation and respect to the national leaders.

Under various programmes, the ministry plans to empower entrepreneurs in creating economic rescue strategies by offering trainings on sexual health and encouraging more youths to go for voluntary testing for HIV/ AIDS.

Minister Karume asked members of the house to approve 10.89bn/-for the ministry's spending next year, with 6.39bn/- and 4.5bn/- allocated to recurrent and development expenditures, respectively

