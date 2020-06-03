Tanzania: New Hospitals Set to Offer Opd Services

THE Minister of State in the President's Office--(Regional Administration and Local Government), Mr Seleman Jafo has issued a six-day ultimatum to all 67 newly-built district hospitals in the country to start providing health services to outpatients.

He equally ordered the facilities to provide mother and child healthcare services.

Mr Jafo issued such a directive yesterday while addressing senior government officials during his one-day official working tour in Sumbawanga Municipality, Rukwa Region.

"Next week on May 08, all 67 newly built district hospitals across the country must start providing OPD and mother and child health services. It is uncomfortable to witness people continue to suffer by walking more than 20 kilometers to look for medical services while the Fifth Phase Administration has constructed 67 district hospitals using taxpayers' money. Besides the government has already assigned two to three medical doctors to all 67 newly built district hospitals in the country" noted the minister.

He warned that he would report to President John Magufuli all districts that will deliver poorly on the construction of public health facilities funded by the government so that the Head of State can take them to task.

Earlier, the Rukwa Regional Commissioner (RC), Mr Joachim Wangabo told the minister that the government has already disbursed over 4.5bn/-for the construction of three district hospitals in Nkasi, Kalambo and Sumbawanga District Councils in the region.

Expounding, the RC said that until now the construction of the three projects has stalled as some of the buildings are unfinished as the allocated funds had already been spent.

"Due to insufficient funds the construction of the three projects needs additional funds of 928,775,105.98/- for their completion, the Sumbawanga District Council needs an additional funds of 401,328,105.98/-, Nkasi 527,447,000/- and Kalambo 300,000/-," explained the RC.