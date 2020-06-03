Namibia: FNB Hands Over N$1.5 Million Toward the National Disaster Relief Fund

FNB, through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation Trust, has handed over a monetary contribution of N$1.5 million to the government in response to Covid-19 mitigation efforts. The funding aims at supporting the unemployed, small and large businesses and the procurement of essential goods such as food and medicine that positively impacts the economic upliftment of societies.

Magdalena Awases, Trustee of the FirstRand Namibia Foundation said: "As a business operating in Namibia during these trying times, we appreciate and applaud the government's efforts to set up the disaster relief fund aimed at supporting those in the greatest of need. FNB, as a leading end to end financial service provider in Namibia, believes that we have a key role to play in assisting to minimise the likelihood of transmission and its impact on society. We are incredibly proud of the level of resilience that the communities have demonstrated as they fight against the challenges that Covid-19 brings."

Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila thanked everyone for their contributions and said she was happy to see that the support provided targeted a wide range of areas of support and issues in the form of provision to SMEs, medical equipment, protective gear, hand sanitisers and, humanitarian support, which is all necessary as the disease is manifesting itself in the country. She encouraged all stakeholders to assist government to ensure that government remains afloat.

The FirstRand Namibia Group has boosted its Foundation's contribution to support the government's efforts in combatting the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic across the country through a variety of initiatives, which include providing cashflow relief to individuals and businesses, in particular, SMEs; supporting in the distribution of the government grant pay-outs; reduced banking fees for customers until the end of June; has established the HOPE Fund, and set a food drive initiative with Bokomo Namibia to help feed vulnerable and impacted families across the country. FNB Namibia has also already invested over M$6.5m in charges reductions to support its customers, while also initiating instalment payment holidays to Covid-19 impacted customers, SMEs and other large businesses.