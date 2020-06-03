Namibia: FNB Hands Over N$1.5 Million Toward the National Disaster Relief Fund

3 June 2020
New Era (Windhoek)

FNB, through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation Trust, has handed over a monetary contribution of N$1.5 million to the government in response to Covid-19 mitigation efforts. The funding aims at supporting the unemployed, small and large businesses and the procurement of essential goods such as food and medicine that positively impacts the economic upliftment of societies.

Magdalena Awases, Trustee of the FirstRand Namibia Foundation said: "As a business operating in Namibia during these trying times, we appreciate and applaud the government's efforts to set up the disaster relief fund aimed at supporting those in the greatest of need. FNB, as a leading end to end financial service provider in Namibia, believes that we have a key role to play in assisting to minimise the likelihood of transmission and its impact on society. We are incredibly proud of the level of resilience that the communities have demonstrated as they fight against the challenges that Covid-19 brings."

Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila thanked everyone for their contributions and said she was happy to see that the support provided targeted a wide range of areas of support and issues in the form of provision to SMEs, medical equipment, protective gear, hand sanitisers and, humanitarian support, which is all necessary as the disease is manifesting itself in the country. She encouraged all stakeholders to assist government to ensure that government remains afloat.

The FirstRand Namibia Group has boosted its Foundation's contribution to support the government's efforts in combatting the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic across the country through a variety of initiatives, which include providing cashflow relief to individuals and businesses, in particular, SMEs; supporting in the distribution of the government grant pay-outs; reduced banking fees for customers until the end of June; has established the HOPE Fund, and set a food drive initiative with Bokomo Namibia to help feed vulnerable and impacted families across the country. FNB Namibia has also already invested over M$6.5m in charges reductions to support its customers, while also initiating instalment payment holidays to Covid-19 impacted customers, SMEs and other large businesses.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Leaders Rally Behind AfDB Head Akin Adesina
Trump Adviser Accuses Zimbabwe of Trying To Exploit U.S. Riots

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.