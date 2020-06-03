Tanzania: Mwanza Women Group Equipped On Soap Making

1 June 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Alexander Sanga in Mwanza

MWANZA women group from two entrepreneurship groups of Bugogwa and Shibula in Ilemela District have graduated as soap manufacturers after attending a three day training conducted by Tanzania Home Economics Association (TAHEA) Mwanza.

Speaking during the training, TAHEA project coordinator, Mr Mussa Masongo said they have decided to train the women entrepreneurs in the making of liquid soap for the purpose for producing more soap is to curb the spread of Covid-19 disease caused by Coronavirus.

"The training, where 20 women graduated is aimed at equipping participants with entrepreneurship knowledge on how to run a successful soap making enterprise and also marketing and branding the subsequent products," said Mr Masongo.

He also disclosed they have so far educated over 6,000 women and 50 youth in the soap making process and batik making especially in Ilemela and Buchosa districts.

Mr Masongo said it's easier for any entrepreneur to start the soap making business. He further disclosed due to the existence of Coronavirus has led to the demand of liquid soap has highly increased in a lot of areas.

Mr Masongo said 200 liters of liquid soap will be provided to the Ilemela Municipal council as a part of supporting the government to fight against the spread of the novel virus.

Bugogwa women group member, Ms Laurencia Kalugendo said she has described the training as important saying it would help her and other group members to obtain capital in running their families.

Ms Kalugendo added the training will help us produce high quality soap that will match the quality of the soap products and am confident will receive a huge demand for the soap.

