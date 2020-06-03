Tanzania: Premier Today Visits Tanga Region to Its Sisal Sector Growth

Harriet Kiama/ Daily News Tanzania
1 June 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Cheji Bakari in Tanga

PRIME Minister, Kassim Majaliwa will today visit Tanga Region to inspect development activities at the area's sisal sector.

According to information released by Tanga Regional Commissioner, Martine Shigella, yesterday to journalists the Premier will be in the area for a day and especially to meet sisal stakeholders.

He said in the journey, Mr Majaliwa will officially launch Tanzania Sisal Board (TSB) newly built office at Market Street in Tanga City, formerly known as Medicare Hospital.

After that the Premier will visit Soil and Sisal Central laboratory at TARI-Mlingano in Muheza District, where he will speak with their staff, stakeholders and investor(s).

Before shifting to the new office, TSB hired a building owned by a sisal company, Katani Ltd in the area, where it was running its activities.

Earlier as from 1st March, 2020, the Premier spent six days officially visiting the region, where he was informed of theft of Tanzania Sisal Authority (TSA) and Tanzania Sisal Board(TSB) property and in response, he formed a probe team led by Mr Gerald Kusaya, who is now Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Agriculture to unearth the scandal.

On 6th in the month, he dissolved the Tanzania Sisal Board and shifted its management to various places.

Govt to Repossess and Restore Fallow Sisal Farms in Tanzania
