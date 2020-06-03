Namibia: E-Sport Contest Loading

The Namibian Electronic Sports Association (Nesa) will host its national tournament, In Defense of the Ancients 2 (DotA2), this weekend.

The event, which starts on Sunday, presents a premium platform for the top players to be considered for upcoming international assignments.

"Given the current global climate concerning Covid-19, we invite players and teams alike to participate in this year's tournament from the comfort of their own homes, and encourage people to keep fighting the fight through social distancing," says Nesa treasurer Salomé de Bruyn.

While the competition is open to any keen gamer, players should note only Nesa members who are Namibian will be eligible for national e-sport team selections.

Non-Namibians are, however, still encouraged to take up membership as this will help grow gaming as a sport in the country.

"Nesa is making every effort to secure more opportunities for Namibian e-sport athletes to compete internationally and develop professional gaming within the country. Nesa was able to send athletes to participate at the IESF E-Sport World Championship in the years 2017 through 2019, and every effort is being made to ensure the 2020 Namibian e-sport team will be afforded the same opportunity," De Bruyn says.

This year the IESF E-Sport World Championship is scheduled for Eilat, Israel, from 15 to 20 November. To prepare adequately for the competition, Nesa will arrange additional international online matches for the Namibian team to hone their skills.

Unspecified cash prizes and possible selection to the national e-sport squad are the main incentives for this weekend's action.

"Please note all Nesa events and tournaments are subject to our new Covid-19 policy," she says.

To register a team, all members must be paid up.

Entry fees are N$50 for paid-up Nesa members and N$100 for non-members. The Nesa membership fee is N$250 per annum.

Registration will be done through www.esportsnamibia.org and closes today at 17h00.

Further details about Nesa can also be found at @Nesa on Facebook.