Namibia: Moyo Enlightens the Student's Adversities to Funding

3 June 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Aletta Shikololo

Rundu — Ansfried Moyo, a student leader at the University of Namibia (Unam) in Rundu has taken the burden on his shoulders to assist students who were rejected by the Namibia Students Financial Assistance Fund (NSFAF) despite meeting the requirements.

Moyo, a secretary for external affairs, took up the responsibility to travel to Windhoek, not only to help students at his institution but other students from different institutions.

"I realised that students should put more effort when attempting to apply for the financial assistance fund because I have recognised that most of them get rejected because they provide wrong information and some do not complete the application process which leads to their disqualification," said Moyo.

The 22-year-old student representative spent a week in Windhoek rectifying the applications of some students who were unable to apply accordingly with the assistance of the NSFAF staff.

He said, "I assisted every student that reached out for assistance and I managed to help them to the best of my abilities and I just hope that NSFAF will finally consider them".

According to him, he managed to assist over a hundred students.

"I am grateful for the assistance the Stakeholder Relations officer, Chris Mwiya offered me to be able to fully help my fellow students," said Moyo. Moyo and NSFAF agreed to extend the due date of the applications to ensure all students are accommodated.

"Students are still able to upload their proof of registration till 15th June," Moyo clarified.

He encouraged students to always seek assistance when applying for funding to avoid being rejected.

"The students should be assured that SRCs are working tirelessly to practice an inclusive Education," he concluded.

