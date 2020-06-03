Malawi: Uncertainty On Malawi Fresh Elections Date - MEC Puts On Hold Ballot Paper Printing

Pollster, the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) says it has put on hold the printing of ballot papers for the forthcoming presidential election until parliament sets date for the poll.

This was announced this morning in Dowa during the opening of master trainers training in Dowa.

MEC commissioner Jean Mathanga said it is impossible to start the printing of ballot papers before the actual date of the poll is announced.

"We have to wait for parliament to set the date, then we will start the process of printing the ballot papers," she said.

There is uncertainty on the election date as MEC, which initially set the fresh presidential election for July 2, indicated that proceeding with the planned date would violate the 150 days prescribed by the Constitutional Court on February 3. The 150 days expire on July 3.

Parliament meets this from this Friday up to July 24 to among other things, set the date for the election.

The proposed date for the election is June 23.

Mathanga said the commission would not allow the use of tippex in the forthcoming election.