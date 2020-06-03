Malawi: Uncertainty On Malawi Fresh Elections Date - MEC Puts On Hold Ballot Paper Printing

3 June 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Pollster, the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) says it has put on hold the printing of ballot papers for the forthcoming presidential election until parliament sets date for the poll.

This was announced this morning in Dowa during the opening of master trainers training in Dowa.

MEC commissioner Jean Mathanga said it is impossible to start the printing of ballot papers before the actual date of the poll is announced.

"We have to wait for parliament to set the date, then we will start the process of printing the ballot papers," she said.

There is uncertainty on the election date as MEC, which initially set the fresh presidential election for July 2, indicated that proceeding with the planned date would violate the 150 days prescribed by the Constitutional Court on February 3. The 150 days expire on July 3.

Parliament meets this from this Friday up to July 24 to among other things, set the date for the election.

The proposed date for the election is June 23.

Mathanga said the commission would not allow the use of tippex in the forthcoming election.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
African Leaders Rally Behind AfDB Head Akin Adesina
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Trump Adviser Accuses Zimbabwe of Trying To Exploit U.S. Riots

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.