Malawi: Super League of Malawi to Maintain Fixture

3 June 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Phillip Pasula

The Super League of Malawi (SULOM) has said it will maintain the fixture that was released before the March 20 Presidential directive to halt all gatherings as a preventive measure for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among other games on the opening day, the fixture indicated the defending champions Nyasa Big Bullets hosting Blue Eagles at the Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

There are hopes that the Malawi super league may return in August and SULOM says there will be no change to the fixture that they earlier released.

SULOM General Secretary, Williams Banda, says changes will be made if only there will be valid and convincing reasons.

"We already circulated the fixture for the start of the season and we are not changing anything. Changes will be made if we receive genuine complaints regarding perhaps venues or national team engagements.

"There are some teams who complain about fixtures through the media. I would like to ask them to follow the right procedures in channelling their problems," explained Banda.

General Secretary for Be Forward Wanderers, Victor Maunde, has said SULOM should harmonise their calendar with that of FAM regarding the national team engagements.

"As Wanderers we have no problem with the fixture but we urge SULOM to touch base with FAM so that teams that contribute more players to the national team should not be affected," remarked Maunde.

If the league had started on March 21 as scheduled, it would have been in week 11 by now.

