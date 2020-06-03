Malawi: Msaka New Deputy Leader of the House - Business Committee Meets

3 June 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Malawi Parliament's political leadership is meeting Wednesday to set agenda for the meeting of parliament which starts this Friday and high on the agenda is the date for the court sanctioned presidential election.

Spokesperson for parliament Ian Mwenye has confirmed of the meeting of the Business Committee.

Parliament meets from June 5 to July 24 for budget meeting but Speaker Catherane Gotani Hara said other business, including bills and ministerial reports would be tackled as well.

However, of much interest would be the setting of the date of the presidential election as well as the passing of other electoral reform bills which would enable the holding of the election.

Meanwhile, President Peter Mutharika held a caucus of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and United Democratic Front (UDF) members of parliament on Tuesday.

He announced to the legislators that Kondwani Nankhumwa remains the Leader of the House, deputized by Bright Msaka who replaces Mary Lunji.

Lunji was dropped in the Cabinet reshuffle and therefore is not in the frontbench.

Symon Vuwa Kaunda remains the government chief whip deputized by Mary Navicha.

