Namibia: Probe Against Self-Confessed Rapist Drags On

The State is yet to conclude investigations into the case of a 50-year-old man who confessed to abducting and sexually violating a minor girl last year.

Jeremia van Wyk appeared in absentia in the Katutura Magistrate's Court before magistrate Namwenyo Shikalepo yesterday.

Van Wyk, who is being held at Seeis police station, was not brought to court for proceedings and thus the court issued a warrant for his arrest.

However, the court held over the warrant until his next court appearance on 8 June.

According to prosecutor Ellen Shipena, investigations have been held up due to the restrictions of Covid-19.

Van Wyk has been in police custody since his arrest in August 2019, on a count of rape and a count of abduction with an alternative count of kidnapping.

During his first appearance, Van Wyk confessed to the crimes. He informed the court that he picked up the little girl on the date in question around 13h00 from her school in Khomasdal.

The accused further explained that they walked from the victim's school to Katutura where he sexually violated the minor.

Van Wyk gave graphic details of what he had done to the minor.

Following the sexual violation, he went to drink with his friends while in the company of the victim. It is his testimony that he was highly intoxicated from the drugs and alcohol he had consumed that day. He further testified that he only realised what he had done after the effects of the drugs and alcohol started to wear off.

The police arrested van Wyk on 1 August 2019, after he was found in the company of a five-year-old girl who was reported to have gone missing from school earlier in the day. The girl's picture went viral that day on social media with a short description that she was missing.

Police reports at the time indicated that a member of the public recognised the minor and reported to the police.

According to the Namibian police, prior to arrest, Van Wyk was released from a correctional facility nearly three years ago, having served a sentence on charges of rape and murder.