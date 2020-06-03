Malawi: Election Materials Arrive for Malawi Fresh Elections

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) says it will take delivery of a consignment of indelible link and thumbprint pads ahead of the court-ordered fresh presidential election tentatively set for June 23.

Mathanga: The indelible ink and thumbprint pads will be taken for storage at MEC warehouses in Lilongwe, Mzuzu and Blantyre.

Chief elections officer Sam Alufandika says the materials will arrive at 17:30pm through Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe.

"After receipt at the airport, the indelible ink and thumbprint pads will be taken for storage at MEC warehouses in Lilongwe, Mzuzu and Blantyre," he says.

Alufandika is therefore calling upon all participating parties to witness the arrival of the materials at the airport.

Earlier, commissioner Jean Mathanga said the printing of ballot papers would only be done after parliament sets date for the election.

Parliament is expected to meet from Friday to July 24 for budget meeting but is also expected to set the date for the election.

