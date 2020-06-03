Namibia: NTA to Host Junior Tourney This Month

The Namibia Tennis Association (NTA) will become the first local sport code to spring back into action when they host a junior tournament on the weekend of 12-13 June.

Tennis is among the non-contact sport codes that were given the green life by the Namibia Sports Commission (NSC) to resume training and activities but under strict safety regulations and set rules as earlier announced by the commission.

NTA yesterday announced on its social media platforms they were gearing up to host a junior tournament on the weekend of 12-13 June, despite the widespread Covid-19 pandemic.

The local tennis governing body yesterday maintained that all participants will be exposed to strict measures during the tournament and one such measure is players not being allowed to share equipment, towels, water bottles and refreshments.

Also, the NTA said matches will be played at two different venues to minimise the crowding of players in one venue and that only single matches will be allowed to play and no doubles to be allowed during the two-day event.

Another measure to be implemented during the event is players not being allowed to shake hands before and after the matches and hand sanitizers will be made available at all times for consistent washing of hands.

Speaking to this publication, NTA's chairperson of the junior tennis committee Santie van der Walt, said they will work around the clock to ensure the players' safety and all those involved is top of the agenda at all times.

"Yes, we will host a tournament next week Friday and Saturday, but rules and regulation are in place to avoid the spread of the disease. Players will not be allowed to shake hands before and after the match, two new balls will be used in every game. All these many measures are in place to ensure that if someone gets sick, we can easily track that person down. Hand sanitizer will be available for constant hand wash and masks will also be available at different courts," assured Van der Walt.

The tournament is open for all and interested participants can register for N$200 for all NTA-registered players and N$300 for non-registered NTA players.