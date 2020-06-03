Uganda: Justice Kavuma Bounces Back From Retirement, Appointed Aviation Board Chair

3 June 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Anthony Wesaka

President Museveni has appointed former deputy Chief Justice Steven Kavuma as the new board chairman of the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

The appointment of Justice Kavuma was announced earlier today by Information and ICT minister, Judith Nabakooba.

"It is true cabinet on Monday, approved Justice Kavuma as the board chair for Civil Aviation Authority for a three-year contract," Ms Nabakooba said by telephone on Wednesday morning.

Justice Kavuma replaces Eng Edward Mike Ndawula, whose three-year term lapsed last month.

Other board members who were approved by Cabinet include; Mr Lubowa Moses Paul ,Ms Ethel Kamba, Dr Alayo Ocero, Mr Thomas James Kiggundu, Mr James Kubeketerya, Ms Angela Kiryabwire Kanyima and Mr Musoke Zubairi.

Ms Kiryabwire and Mr Kubeketerya were retained from the old board.

The core mandate of the board members of CAA is to give an oversight role to the country's aviation activities.

Justice Kavuma retired from judicial service in September 2017 after he clocked 70 years. He had a rocky tenure as deputy Chief Justice as he was synonymous with controversial interim orders.

When contacted over the phone, the former deputy Chief Justice welcomed the appointment, "I am feeling great as this is another opportunity for me serve my country again and also internationally."

Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved.

