Uganda: Local Coronavirus Infections Worry Health Workers, Government

3 June 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Franklin Draku & Nobert Atukunda

More than 100 Ugandans have so far been infected with coronavirus through contact with interstate truck drivers or other confirmed cases, according to Ministry of Health statistics.

The increasing numbers of Covid-19 infections is putting a dent on Uganda's effort to combat the pandemic.

Health officials and the medical fraternity are worried that the rapid increase in the number of cases and their contacts could overwhelm the hospitals thus causing difficulty in management of cases.

Out of the 40 new Covid-19 cases confirmed on June 1, at least 23 cases are samples tested from points of entry, whereas 17 are from the contacts.

Uganda has so far registered a total of 457 cases of which more than 50 are contacts of truck drivers while the rest are community infections.

Dr Ayella Ataro, the vice president Uganda medical association, said the increase in the number of cases is worrying and points a big challenge for the country.

"We could overwhelm the treatment centres and not be able to care for the patients adequately. Even if we have strong control at the border we may not manage it well," Dr Ataro said.

He said the biggest challenge still comes from the truck drivers who need to be managed carefully.

"We cannot completely avoid truck drivers from interacting with people because along the way there are vendors selling things," Dr Ataro added.

Dr Moriku Kaducu, the Minister of State for Primary Healthcare, said the increase in the number of case means more stress of contact identification, follow up as well as strengthening surveillance system.

When Mulago released its first and second lots of patients who had recovered, the hospital executive director, Dr Byarugaba Baterana, was upbeat and asked other countries to send their patients to Mulago for treatment because the hospital had now built capacity.

However, the latest surge is a test of the healthcare system in the country.

Asked whether Uganda has the capacity to manage the emerging threat, Dr Moriku said government plans to allocate more space and human resource to manage the pandemic.

"Capacity in terms of space, yes we will construct tents which are nontraditional hospitals, recruit more health workers. We have the capacity because Entebbe can take atleast 125 patients. Other regional referral hospitals are not yet full," Dr Moriku said yesterday.

Meanwhile, on May 30, Ministry of Health announced seven community cases in Kasensero Landing Site in Kyotera District, placing it under quarantine. All the seven positive cases were fishermen who operate on the lake roaming between Ugandan and Tanzanian.

Across the country, more cases were announced on June 1, from Nebbi, Zombo, Amudat, Gulu, Amuru, Jinja, Wakiso and Yumbe districts, where the ministry confirmed 17 local infections. Seven frontline health workers have tested positive, further adding to the stress the health workers and general population is going through.

Dr Edward Muwanga, the Kyotera District health officer expressed fears that community infections could be worse than what has been discovered.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
African Leaders Rally Behind AfDB Head Akin Adesina
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Trump Adviser Accuses Zimbabwe of Trying To Exploit U.S. Riots

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.