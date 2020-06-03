Kenya: Comedian Salvado Expecting 3rd Born

2 June 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By David Kwalimwa

Ugandan comedian Patrick 'Salvado' Idringi is set to become a father for the third time.

Salvado is one of the most popular comedians in East Africa and has in the past frequented performed on the Churchill Show.

Media reports in Kampala suggest the funny man's wife is heavily pregnant and the couple will be expecting a 'Covid-19' baby before August of this year.

Salvado has remained tight-lipped on this matter but appeared to let the cat out of the bag when he posted the photo of himself, better half and couple of friends inside the house, which he captioned 'quarantine mode'.

The photo captioned Salvado and his friends enjoying some fine drinks, including alcohol with his better half resting on his lap.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Leaders Rally Behind AfDB Head Akin Adesina
Trump Adviser Accuses Zimbabwe of Trying To Exploit U.S. Riots

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.