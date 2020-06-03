Kenya: Comedian Salvado Expecting 3rd Born

Ugandan comedian Patrick 'Salvado' Idringi is set to become a father for the third time.

Salvado is one of the most popular comedians in East Africa and has in the past frequented performed on the Churchill Show.

Media reports in Kampala suggest the funny man's wife is heavily pregnant and the couple will be expecting a 'Covid-19' baby before August of this year.

Salvado has remained tight-lipped on this matter but appeared to let the cat out of the bag when he posted the photo of himself, better half and couple of friends inside the house, which he captioned 'quarantine mode'.

The photo captioned Salvado and his friends enjoying some fine drinks, including alcohol with his better half resting on his lap.