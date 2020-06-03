Kenya: Penniless Gor Mahia Now Begging Fans for Cash Bail Out Through Bonga Points

3 June 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Cecil Odongo

Gor Mahia has appealed to its fans to use their Safaricom Bonga Points to assist the financially crippled club offset an ever mounting debt and unpaid bills.

Fans initiative, Gor Mahia Augmentin Fund (GMAF) has opened a paybill number which fans can use to contribute cash to the club using their Bonga Points.

BONGA POINTS

According to GMAF Treasurer Bernard Lusi, fans will be required to dial *126# then select Lipa na Bonga Points option before keying in Paybill then entering 7033673 as the business number.

Fans, including even those who are not GMFA registered members, would then be required to use their name as account number before putting the amount in Kenyan Shillings worth the Bonga Points they wish to send.

EVICTION THREAT

"We should use this option because GMFA will then convert the Bonga Points to money which will be used to solve financial issues at the clubs," Lusi told Nairobi News.

The club seems to be now exploiting all avenues of fund raising after failing to pay its players for the last five months.

Club Chairman Ambrose Rachier on Monday, during a food distribution exercise in Kawangware, said that he has been forced to write to some landlords to intercede on behalf of his players who are under threat of being evicted over rent arrears.

