South Sudan: COVID-19 - South Sudan Cases Rise to 1,317

Juba,

South Sudan on Tuesday confirmed an additional 186 coronavirus cases, bringing the tally to 1,317, the Ministry of Health confirmed.

It also reported four deaths between Monday and Tuesday.

Speaking on State Run TV SSBC Tuesday night in Juba, Dr. Richard Lako, the incident manager at the ministry, said, "Yesterday (Monday), the Public Health Laboratory issued 382 results, out of these 382 results, 104 were positive and 278 turned out negative... Today (Tuesday), the laboratory released another 218 results, out of which 82 were positive, 136 tested negative."

Meanwhile, the chairman of the National Taskforce on Covid-19, Hussein Abdelbagi Ayii, has formed a 15-member Medical Advisory Panel headed by a representative from Health ministry.

In a statement on Tuesday seen by The EastAfrican, the panel is expected to advise the national taskforce on medical and scientific responses, revise and endorse Covid-19 related protocols, and provide guidelines on health related issues of national concerns.