Kenya: June 2 - COVID-19 Cases Jump to 2,093 as 72 More Test Positive

The Ministry of Health has announced 72 more people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Kenya to 2,093.

Of the 72, Nairobi leads with 39 cases.

Health CAS Dr Rashid Aman on Tuesday at Afya House said that in Nairobi, Kibera leads with the number of new cases with 16 cases.

Embakasi South has 8, Ruaraka 5, Westlands 5, Wandata 2, Embakasi West 1, Starehe 1 and Dagoretti North 1.

Mombasa County has a total of eight cases with two coming from Mvita, Changamwe 2, Kisauni 2, and Likoni and Nyali having one each.

Other counties that have registered new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours are, Busia with 13, Kajiado 4, Migori 3, Kiambu 2, Garissa 3 and Kisumu 1.

"Over the past 24 hours, we have tested 2, 892 samples of which 72 turned positive for coronavirus. The total number of samples tested so far is 82, 946," Dr Aman said.

Out of the 72 new cases, 50 are males while 22 are female. Age-wise, the youngest is 11 years old while the oldest is 73 years old.

Dr Aman also noted that 17 patients have been discharged from hospital bringing the total number of persons who have made a full recovery from the disease to 499.

However, two persons have died from the disease raising the total number of fatalities to 71.

Dr Aman applauded all healthcare workers across the country for their dedication in the work they do.

"We continue to appreciate the good work of all our healthcare workers across the country and we pray to God to continue blessing them as they continue offering critical services to our people," Dr Aman said.