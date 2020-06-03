South Africa: North West Economic Development, Environment, Conservation and Tourism On Consumers to Examine Handsanitizers and Disinfectants

3 June 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Consumers urged to inspect hand sanitizers and disinfectants before they purchase

With an influx of hand sanitizers and disinfectants manufactures hitting the markets during the coronavirus outbreak, the North West Department of Economic Development, Environment, Conservation and Tourism (DEDECT) through Consumer Affairs Office together with National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications (NRCS) advice consumers to thoroughly examine Hand Sanitizers and Disinfectants before purchasing to ensure compliance with the health standards.

The Consumer Protection Act No 68 of 2008, clearly outlines the rights and responsibilities of the consumers which includes amongst others, right to product labelling, good quality, fair value and safety. Consumers are urged to always check and verify if the product has the following information when purchasing hand sanitizers and disinfectants:

The manufacturer's details and full physical address must be reflected on the product for traceability.

Active ingredients and percentages must be specified.

Information regarding the application and directions for using sanitizers and that these products do not pose any harm to consumers.

Visible warnings on safety and precautionary measures (first aid measures) to ensure that the product does not cause any harm to consumers

Storage conditions for the product must be stipulated

NRCS Registration number / Letter of Authority

"Consumers are urged to purchase these products from manufacturers, importers and distributors who are registered with NRCS as uncertified products may pose harmful effects to the health and safety of consumers. Consumers who purchased unsafe products can report such defects with our Office. We also urge consumers to ensure that businesses adhere to precautionary measures of sanitizing and adhering to requisite distance to curb the spread of COVID-19 at all times, said Mr. Edwin Letsogo: Director: Consumer Affairs.

Consumers who have complaints regarding non-compliant hand sanitizers and disinfectants are urged to contact the North West Consumer Affairs Office at (018) 387 7700 dedectcovid19@nwpg.gov.za or NRCS at (012) 482 8700 / info@nrcs.org.za.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
African Leaders Rally Behind AfDB Head Akin Adesina
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Trump Adviser Accuses Zimbabwe of Trying To Exploit U.S. Riots

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.