South Africa: North West Economic Development, Environment, Conservation and Tourism On Consumers to Examine Handsanitizers and Disinfectants

press release

Consumers urged to inspect hand sanitizers and disinfectants before they purchase

With an influx of hand sanitizers and disinfectants manufactures hitting the markets during the coronavirus outbreak, the North West Department of Economic Development, Environment, Conservation and Tourism (DEDECT) through Consumer Affairs Office together with National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications (NRCS) advice consumers to thoroughly examine Hand Sanitizers and Disinfectants before purchasing to ensure compliance with the health standards.

The Consumer Protection Act No 68 of 2008, clearly outlines the rights and responsibilities of the consumers which includes amongst others, right to product labelling, good quality, fair value and safety. Consumers are urged to always check and verify if the product has the following information when purchasing hand sanitizers and disinfectants:

The manufacturer's details and full physical address must be reflected on the product for traceability.

Active ingredients and percentages must be specified.

Information regarding the application and directions for using sanitizers and that these products do not pose any harm to consumers.

Visible warnings on safety and precautionary measures (first aid measures) to ensure that the product does not cause any harm to consumers

Storage conditions for the product must be stipulated

NRCS Registration number / Letter of Authority

"Consumers are urged to purchase these products from manufacturers, importers and distributors who are registered with NRCS as uncertified products may pose harmful effects to the health and safety of consumers. Consumers who purchased unsafe products can report such defects with our Office. We also urge consumers to ensure that businesses adhere to precautionary measures of sanitizing and adhering to requisite distance to curb the spread of COVID-19 at all times, said Mr. Edwin Letsogo: Director: Consumer Affairs.

Consumers who have complaints regarding non-compliant hand sanitizers and disinfectants are urged to contact the North West Consumer Affairs Office at (018) 387 7700 dedectcovid19@nwpg.gov.za or NRCS at (012) 482 8700 / info@nrcs.org.za.