Kenya: 18 Suspected Burglars Arrested in Their Hideout in Muthurwa

3 June 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

Police in the city on Tuesday evening arrested 18 suspected burglars who have been described as notorious criminals.

In a police report filed at Kamukunji Police Station - of June, 2020 under OB number 38 - the 18, who include 16 men and two women, were nabbed in a house within Muthurwa.

Detectives raided the house where the suspects have been operating from where they recovered a bag of metal cutters among an assortment of other items, which they believe were being used by the suspects for their criminal activities.

"Further investigations revealed that one of the suspects is an ex-police officer number 246035 Jaffatking Origi," the police said in their report.

According to the police, Mr Origi was discharged from the force in 2016 and has a past criminal record, which being followed by the police at Central Police Station.

Crime incidents have been on the increase in the city since the government introduced the dusk-to-dawn curfew aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19.

