Kenyatta Hosts 200 MPs at State House

2 June 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)

President Uhuru Kenyatta today at State House, Nairobi chaired a Jubilee Coalition National Assembly Parliamentary Group (PG) meeting in his capacity as the Coalition's Party Leader.

The meeting was attended by Deputy President Dr William Ruto who is also the Jubilee Coalition's Deputy Party Leader, Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju and a total of 212 Members of Parliament.

Today's Parliamentary Group meeting endorsed Hon Justin B Muturi to continue serving as the Speaker of the National Assembly, Hon Moses Cheboi to continue serving as the Deputy Speaker, Hon Adan Duale to continue serving as the Majority Leader in the National Assembly, and Hon Jimmy Angwenyi to continue serving as the Deputy Majority Leader.

The Parliamentary Group meeting replaced Hon Benjamin Washiali as the Majority Whip with Hon Emmanuel Wangwe. Hon Cecily Mbarire was replaced by Hon Richard Maoka Maore as the Deputy Whip.

Further, the Party Leader appointed Hon Amos Kimunya to serve as the Secretary of the Jubilee Coalition Joint Parliamentary Group.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Leaders Rally Behind AfDB Head Akin Adesina
Trump Adviser Accuses Zimbabwe of Trying To Exploit U.S. Riots

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.