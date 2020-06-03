Uganda: Rick Ross to Tour Uganda for Charity Show

3 June 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

American rapper Rick Ross is reported to have agreed on a deal to tour Uganda for a series of shows, although dates of tour are yet to be announced owing to the coronavirus pandemic which has necessitated air traffic restrictions globally.

The 44-year old artiste, renowned for his energetic and bare-chested performances on the stage, confirmed the visit in a video released via Telecom Company, which is behind his planned trip to Kampala.

CHARITY CONCERT

Daily Monitor's entertainment pullout The Sqoop has reported that the show will be a charity concert and part of the proceeds will be channelled towards aiding health workers in the country.

The shows dubbed Uganda Benefit Concert will have other Ugandan artistes performing in a curtain-raising role.

KENYAN TOUR

This will not be first time Rick Ross is visiting to East Africa.

Last year, the American rapper, who has a large fan base in the region, toured Kenya and performed during the NRG Wave on April 28, 2018 at the Carnivore grounds in Nairobi.

He founded the record label Maybach Music Group in 2009 on which he has since released studio albums such as Deeper than Rap, Mastermind, Black Market and Hood millionaire. He is also popular for the Wacka hit which he released alongside Tanzanian musician Diamond Platnumz.

